Dr. James Udell, MD

Rheumatology
2.6 (27)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Udell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Medical College of Pennslyvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Udell works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arthritis Group
    920 Town Center Dr Ste 30, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Arthritis Group
    7908 Bustleton Ave Unit B, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunosuppressive Therapy for Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(15)
Mar 29, 2016
Top notch doctor with compassion, spends time get to know his patients and has a great sense of humor. Staff is great and hours/locations are convenient.
Bill in Levittown, PA — Mar 29, 2016
About Dr. James Udell, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1770520827
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hospital of The University Of Penn.
Residency
  • Roger Williams Medical Center
Internship
  • Roger Williams Medical Center
Medical Education
  • The Medical College of Pennslyvania
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Udell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Udell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Udell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Udell has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Udell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Udell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

