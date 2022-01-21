Dr. James Tyson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Tyson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Tyson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College|New York Medical College|New York Medical College|New York Medical College and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Tyson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia Ear Nose and Throat7485 Right Flank Rd Ste 210, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 392-5423Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
VA Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC161 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 430-6830Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tyson?
First office visit a bit abrupt but that’s just surgeons lol. His knowledge is amazing and within the first minute had pinpointed my issue, and offered the exact solution I was hoping to hear! Day of surgery I was very anxious, and his humour was great, and put my full trust in him. His work was amazing and fully recommend for anyone going to him for surgeries. Side note StMarys Hospital staff were all incredible too the day of surgery. Only comment is the pre admission testing staff were a complete shambles, making up weights, taking personal calls in the room, not doing vitals, reminding them I need blood work etc ! But no reflection on Dr Tyson at all.
About Dr. James Tyson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1366447047
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Ctr
- St Vincent's Hosp &amp; Med Ctr Ny|St Vincent's Hosp &amp;amp; Med Ctr Ny|St Vincent'S Hospital|St Vincent'S Hospital
- New York Medical College|New York Medical College|New York Medical College|New York Medical College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyson works at
Dr. Tyson has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Otitis Media and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tyson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.