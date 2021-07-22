Dr. James Twist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Twist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Twist, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Twist, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated2156 Sheridan Dr, Buffalo, NY 14223 Directions (716) 873-7227
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My whole family have been patients of Dr. Twist for many many years. Recently my father had to have both his eyes done. My father came out with flying colors and is seeing better now then he has in years. Dr. Twist explained every thing to my dad (multiple times) and eased all worries. I will continue to go to Dr. twist for all my eye care needs.
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Twist has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Twist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Twist has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Presbyopia and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Twist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Twist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Twist.
