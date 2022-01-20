Dr. James Tweeten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tweeten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Tweeten, MD
Overview
Dr. James Tweeten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boise, ID. They completed their fellowship with U/Ut Program
Dr. Tweeten works at
Locations
Intermountain Eye Centers999 N Curtis Rd Ste 205, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 373-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tweeten has been my eye doctor for almost 30 years. He has treated holes in my retinas, performed PRK refractive surgery, treated occipital migraines, and performed annual vision appointments and corrections. He is always professional, polite, and efficient. He can’t retire.
About Dr. James Tweeten, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1396791513
Education & Certifications
- U/Ut Program
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tweeten has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tweeten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tweeten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tweeten has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tweeten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Tweeten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tweeten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tweeten, there are benefits to both methods.