Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Turner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Turner, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Iowa College Of Med
Dr. Turner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bedford1609 Hospital Pkwy, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 359-9000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turner?
I will miss Dr. Turner he was part of my team of doctors who kept me alive and going each year. Cancer is a difficult and when it is one that a lot of people don't have you lean on your doctors more. I wish him the best in he Retirement, but I am scared that he won't be by my side. :(
About Dr. James Turner, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1538101530
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa College Of Med
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.