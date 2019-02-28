Dr. James Turk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Turk, DO
Overview
Dr. James Turk, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.
Dr. Turk works at
Locations
Northwest Medical Group - Primary Care Valparaiso85 E US Highway 6 Ste 220, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 531-0355
Associated Ear Nose and Throat Specialists PC2802 LEONARD DR, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 531-0355
Hobart Care Express7890 E Ridge Rd, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 947-7880
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor
About Dr. James Turk, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1982608436
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turk has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Turk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.