Overview

Dr. James Turecki, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Turecki works at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.