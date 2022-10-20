Dr. James Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Tucker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Tucker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their fellowship with Univ Al
Dr. Tucker works at
Locations
OrthoArkansas800 FAIR PARK BLVD, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 500-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthoarkansas PA3480 LANDERS RD, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 500-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tucker was extremely professional, courteous and genuinely engaging. He took my health concerns very seriously and explained everything in detail. The entire staff was friendly and accommodating.
About Dr. James Tucker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Al
- Erlanger Med Ctr; U Tenn Coll Med
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker works at
Dr. Tucker has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.