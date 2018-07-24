Dr. James Tucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Tucci, MD
Dr. James Tucci, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (203) 962-5726
Frederick A Schroeder Jr MD PC132 E Central Ave, Pearl River, NY 10965 Directions (845) 735-8025
Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center585 Schenectady Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 604-5481
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Tucci treated my daughter's hip dysplasia as an infant and later, he treated her for nursemaid's elbow. I totally trust him and would go to him again. He knows his stuff, but people might say he lacks bedside manner. Give me someone like Dr. Tucci, who is competent and knowledgeable, over a less competent, feel-good doctor any day.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Dutch and Spanish
- Alfred I. Dupont Institute
- St. Vincent's Hospital Medical Center
- St Vincent's Hospital & Medical Center
- State University Of New York Downstate, College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Tucci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucci has seen patients for Broken Arm, Limb Pain and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tucci speaks Dutch and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucci. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.