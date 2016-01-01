See All General Surgeons in Lake Havasu City, AZ
Overview

Dr. James Tseng, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. 

Dr. Tseng works at Southwest Surgery in Lake Havasu City, AZ with other offices in Tuba City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Phillip A St Raymond MD Pllc
    1972 Mesquite Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 (928) 854-6500
  2
    Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation
    167 N Main St, Tuba City, AZ 86045 (928) 283-2065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Havasu Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Gallbladder Removal
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Breast Cancer
Burn Injuries
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Laparotomy
Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Tracheal Surgery
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. James Tseng, MD

    General Surgery
    English, Chinese
    1245463157
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tseng has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tseng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tseng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tseng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tseng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

