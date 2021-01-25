Overview

Dr. James Tsai, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Rancho Springs Medical Center.



Dr. Tsai works at Southland Hematology Oncology in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Hemet, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.