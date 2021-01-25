Dr. James Tsai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Tsai, DO
Overview
Dr. James Tsai, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Tsai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southland Hematology Oncology25485 Medical Center Dr Ste 204, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 696-7632
-
2
Southland Hematology Oncology201 Laursen St, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (909) 558-2262
Hospital Affiliations
- Hemet Global Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsai?
I've been a patient of Dr. Tsai's since 2017. Dr. Tsai has been wonderful and so has his staff. So far I'm still cancer free.
About Dr. James Tsai, DO
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Minnan
- 1437152857
Education & Certifications
- Brown Univ
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- St Georges U
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsai speaks Chinese and Minnan.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.