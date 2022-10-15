Dr. James Trotter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trotter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Trotter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Trotter, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Baylor University Medical Center.
Baylor Scott & White Liver Consultants of Texas3410 Worth St Ste 860, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-2050
Baylor Scott & White Pharmacy #2024945 Williams Dr, Georgetown, TX 78633 Directions (214) 820-1748Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Roberts Building3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-8500
Texas Vascular Associates4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 240, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 820-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Trotter is brilliant, nationally (and internationally) recognized, a leader in his field, AND the most kind, gentle, caring doctor I have ever had. He never rushes through appointments and takes time to answer every question. Anyone would be lucky to have him as a doctor. He is amazing, and his staff could not be nicer or more helpful.
About Dr. James Trotter, MD
- Transplant Hepatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1225128903
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Trotter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trotter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Trotter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trotter.
