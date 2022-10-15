Overview

Dr. James Trotter, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Trotter works at Liver Consultants Of Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Georgetown, TX and Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.