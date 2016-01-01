Dr. James Tritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Tritz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Tritz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center, Lake Regional Health System and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.
Locations
Capital Region Medical Center3501a W Truman Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 636-0635
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Region Medical Center
- Lake Regional Health System
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Tritz, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1447230131
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tritz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tritz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tritz has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tritz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tritz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tritz.
