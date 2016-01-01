Overview

Dr. James Tritz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center, Lake Regional Health System and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.



Dr. Tritz works at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.