Dr. James Tritton, DDS
Overview
Dr. James Tritton, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Carrollton, TX.
Dr. Tritton works at
Locations
James Tritton James L DDS PC3008 E Hebron Pkwy Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (214) 253-9980
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff and great dentist. I started going to Dr. Tritton about 6 years ago. I was impressed with how much his staff liked him. They've been with him forever. When he was done with his exam he gave me a list of things I should have done, the cost, what was urgent and other treatments that should be done if I chose (replace a filling, etc., deep cleaning). I broke a crown while Dr. Tritton was on vacation and left a message and got a call back with 30 minutes helping me get the crown fixed. I will definitely call the office when I need to have further dental work. Cleanings are actually fun.
About Dr. James Tritton, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1659311298
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tritton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tritton accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tritton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tritton works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tritton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tritton.
