Overview

Dr. James Trippi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Crawfordsville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Trippi works at Ascension Medical Group Crawfordsville Immediate Care in Crawfordsville, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.