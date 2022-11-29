Dr. James Trippi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trippi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Trippi, MD
Dr. James Trippi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Crawfordsville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent1684 Bush Ln, Crawfordsville, IN 47933 Directions (765) 365-9500
Svmg10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 338-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Always helpful and informative. I've made great progress there!
About Dr. James Trippi, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1164488037
- SUNY Upstate
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Trippi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trippi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trippi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trippi has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trippi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Trippi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trippi.
