Dr. James Trice, MD
Overview
Dr. James Trice, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Digestive Disease Center7005 S Hazel St, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 536-3070
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Trice, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1174531255
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
