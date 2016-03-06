See All General Surgeons in Johnstown, PA
Dr. James Tretter Jr, DO

General Surgery
3.6 (5)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Tretter Jr, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Tretter Jr works at Conemaugh Physicians Group- Surgery in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
    1086 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 534-9194
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. James Tretter Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629079371
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tretter Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tretter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tretter Jr works at Conemaugh Physicians Group- Surgery in Johnstown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Tretter Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Tretter Jr has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tretter Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tretter Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tretter Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tretter Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tretter Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

