Dr. Tretter Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Tretter Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. James Tretter Jr, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Tretter Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center1086 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 534-9194Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tretter Jr?
Dr. Tretter is the nicest most caring Dr. I've had in years. I would tell everyone I come in contact with to use Dr. Tretter for all their vascular needs
About Dr. James Tretter Jr, DO
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1629079371
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tretter Jr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tretter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tretter Jr works at
Dr. Tretter Jr has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tretter Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tretter Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tretter Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tretter Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tretter Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.