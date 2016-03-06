Overview

Dr. James Tretter Jr, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Tretter Jr works at Conemaugh Physicians Group- Surgery in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.