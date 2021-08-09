Overview

Dr. James Trapasso, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Trapasso works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Primary Care in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.