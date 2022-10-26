Dr. Trahan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Trahan, MD
Overview
Dr. James Trahan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Mary Greeley Medical Center.
Dr. Trahan works at
Locations
Meritas Health Psychiatry211 NE 54th St Ste 201, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Trahan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hermann Hospital
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Mary Greeley Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
