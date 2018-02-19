Overview

Dr. James Townsend, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Townsend works at Long Island Child Psychiatry Pllc in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.