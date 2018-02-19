Dr. James Townsend, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Townsend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Townsend, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Townsend, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Townsend works at
-
1
Long Island Child Psychiatry Pllc100 S Jersey Ave Unit 1, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 343-3140
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Townsend has treated my family member who lives at a group home. He knew how to address her issue. She is responding well under his care.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1497973226
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
