Dr. Todd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Todd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Todd, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
Todd, James W, M.d.2000 Washington St Ste 403, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 965-2328
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Todd, MD
- Cardiology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1720050586
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Todd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd.
