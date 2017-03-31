Dr. James Ting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ting, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Ting, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Newport Orthopedic Institute22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 722-7038Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Institute of Newport Beach19582 Beach Blvd Ste 306, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (949) 722-7038
Newport Orthopedic Institute16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 400, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 722-7038
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Ting is very compassionate and caring. He takes the time to explain what your options are.
- Sports Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Med Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Univeristy Of California, Los Angeles
- Family Practice
Dr. Ting has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ting accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ting speaks Chinese and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ting.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.