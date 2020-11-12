Overview

Dr. James Tietsworth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Tietsworth works at Nash Cataract & Laser Institute in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Blepharitis and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.