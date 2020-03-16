Dr. James Tiesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Tiesi, MD
Overview
Dr. James Tiesi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their residency with University of Illinois - Michael Reese Hospital -Cook County Hospital|University Of Illinois-Michael Reese Hospital-Cook County Hospital
Dr. Tiesi works at
Locations
Neurospinal Associates200 3rd Ave W Ste 200, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 274-4131Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tiesi spent a lot of time with me going over the MRI, showing what the problems were and offering solutions. The visit was not rushed and extremely informative. Out of three options offered, I chose spinal fusion and decompression. After surgery, Dr Tiesi, visited me each day in the hospital to check on my progress. Weeks following the surgery, another office visit to review new xrays of the repairs done during surgery, were reviewed. Again, Dr Tiesi took his time with me and to tell you, I am extremely pleased with his manner, his knowledge, his skill, and friendliness. I have no clue how those negative comments from other feedbacks came into play, maybe always grumpy people?
About Dr. James Tiesi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1427015031
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois - Michael Reese Hospital -Cook County Hospital|University Of Illinois-Michael Reese Hospital-Cook County Hospital
- University of Illinois - Cook County Hospital|University Of Illinois-Cook County Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiesi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiesi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiesi works at
Dr. Tiesi has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture and Lumbar Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiesi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tiesi speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiesi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiesi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiesi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiesi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.