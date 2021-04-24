Overview

Dr. James Thriffiley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi, Pascagoula Hospital and Singing River Gulfport.



Dr. Thriffiley works at Jim Thriffiley, MD in Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Bursitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.