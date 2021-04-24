Dr. James Thriffiley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thriffiley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Thriffiley, MD
Dr. James Thriffiley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi, Pascagoula Hospital and Singing River Gulfport.
Jim Thriffiley, MD1639 E Pass Rd, Gulfport, MS 39507 Directions (228) 822-2663
- Merit Health Biloxi
- Pascagoula Hospital
- Singing River Gulfport
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Great experience with Dr. Thriffiley. Went in for a painful trigger thumb and was told that a cortisone shot could help and possibly cure my symptoms. I received the shot and after just a week, my trigger thumb is now pain and symptomatic free!
- John Peter Smith Hospital Texas
- John Smith Hosp
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Dr. Thriffiley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thriffiley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thriffiley has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Bursitis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thriffiley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thriffiley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thriffiley.
