Overview

Dr. James Threatt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Threatt works at James E Threatt MD in Billings, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.