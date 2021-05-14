Dr. James Thrasher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thrasher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Thrasher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Thrasher, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Heart Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Conway Regional Health System.
Locations
Arkansas Diabetes and Endocrinology Center11400 Huron Ln, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 666-3666Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Heart Hospital
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thrasher is great endocrinologist. He listens to his patients. Explains everything and always makes sure I understand what we have talked about . I always feel he takes time with me and never feel rushed . I never worry when I go to my appointments because I know that he and his staff have my best interest at heart . I travel 4 hour one way for my appointment. But don’t mind because of the quality of care I get . I feel better now than I ever have . Thank you doctor Thrasher and your staff
About Dr. James Thrasher, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, French, German, Italian and Russian
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Arkansas State University
Dr. Thrasher works at
