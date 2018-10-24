Dr. James Thornton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thornton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Thornton, MD
Overview
Dr. James Thornton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and University Of Louisville Hospital.
Dr. Thornton works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology3900 Kresge Way Ste 56, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Thornton took extra time speaking with our family and educating us on our mothers condition after she had a stroke. When she was in the hospital he followed up on her daily and kept us updated. He always returned are calls. Most importantly he could tell me what was going on before the MRI results came back, very intelligent man.
About Dr. James Thornton, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
