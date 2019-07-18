Dr. James Thornton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thornton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Thornton, MD
Dr. James Thornton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Thornton works at
Plastic Surgery Clinic - Facial Paralysis At Outpatient Building1801 Inwood Rd Fl 5, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-2353
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Thornton?
Dr. Thornton performed a skin graft on my nose and did an excellent job. The man has awesome bedside manners and his staff is wonderful. I had previously had a horrible experience with another Dr. My opinion is he is a master at what he does!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1457381949
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Thornton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thornton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thornton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thornton has seen patients for Skin Grafts, Facial Reconstruction and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thornton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Thornton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thornton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thornton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thornton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.