Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
34 years of experience
Dr. James Thornton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Dr. Thornton works at Plastic Surgery Clinic - Facial Paralysis At Outpatient Building in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts, Facial Reconstruction and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Clinic - Facial Paralysis At Outpatient Building
    Plastic Surgery Clinic - Facial Paralysis At Outpatient Building
1801 Inwood Rd Fl 5, Dallas, TX 75235
(214) 645-2353

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 18, 2019
    Dr. Thornton performed a skin graft on my nose and did an excellent job. The man has awesome bedside manners and his staff is wonderful. I had previously had a horrible experience with another Dr. My opinion is he is a master at what he does!
    D. Wilson — Jul 18, 2019
    About Dr. James Thornton, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    34 years of experience
    English
    • 1457381949
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    • Plastic Surgery
