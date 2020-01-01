Dr. Thornburg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Thornburg, DO
Overview
Dr. James Thornburg, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Dr. Thornburg works at
Locations
Dean Hildahl M.d. P.A.5500 Bryson Dr Ste 301, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 348-7337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant ability to diagnosis and treat all sorts of illness and issues. Dr. T teaches parents how to stay healthy and heal naturally all the while using his vast medical knowledge to treat kids! Been with him for 16 years and I believe I am a better mom because of him.
About Dr. James Thornburg, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1588702419
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thornburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thornburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thornburg works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thornburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thornburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thornburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thornburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.