Dr. James Thompson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Thompson, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center and Berger Hospital.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
Champaign Dental Group4437 State Route 159, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-4598
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Berger Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He listens and even asks questions of me to understand issue. He is very thorough about past history, what worked and what didn't. He sees you asap if serios or painful issues. I trust him enough I even made a appt. for my husband. My husband also trusts him completely
About Dr. James Thompson, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
