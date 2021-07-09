Dr. James Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Thompson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph London and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.
CHI Saint Joseph Health - Sleep Care Center160 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 301, Lexington, KY 40509 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Thompson has changed my life! He listens and seems truly interested in helping me. Because of his care, I have learned to manage my sleep disorder and now enjoy a better quality of life as a result!
About Dr. James Thompson, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph London
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thompson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.