Overview

Dr. James Thompson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Neurology Associates of Norwalk PC in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Skowhegan, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.