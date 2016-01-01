Overview

Dr. James Thomas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.