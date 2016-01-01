Dr. James Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Thomas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8182
Elmhurst Memorial Elmhurst Clinic1200 S York St Ste 4280, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 758-8790
900 North Surgical Center60 E Delaware Pl Ste 1422, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 255-8812
University IL Med Ctr ENT1855 W Taylor St Ste 387, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-6553
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Thomas, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1760595813
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University MO Med Ctr
- Yale University
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Drury College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
