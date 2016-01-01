See All Otolaryngologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. James Thomas, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Thomas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Thomas works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8182
  2. 2
    Elmhurst Memorial Elmhurst Clinic
    1200 S York St Ste 4280, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 758-8790
  3. 3
    900 North Surgical Center
    60 E Delaware Pl Ste 1422, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 255-8812
  4. 4
    University IL Med Ctr ENT
    1855 W Taylor St Ste 387, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 996-6553

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose

Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Dr. James Thomas, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760595813
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • University MO Med Ctr
    • Yale University
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    • Drury College
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

