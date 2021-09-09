Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. James Thomas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, CHI St. Vincent Morrilton, Conway Regional Health System and Ozark Health.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Central Arkansas Heart Center650 United Dr Ste 300, Conway, AR 72032 Directions (501) 205-8389
Baptist Health Medical Center Conway1555 Exchange Ave, Conway, AR 72032 Directions (501) 585-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- CHI St. Vincent Morrilton
- Conway Regional Health System
- Ozark Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas is knowledgeable, compassionate and very thorough . He saved my life in 2019. He is a doctor who cares about his patients.
About Dr. James Thomas, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1700845427
Education & Certifications
- GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging, and more.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
