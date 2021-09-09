Overview

Dr. James Thomas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, CHI St. Vincent Morrilton, Conway Regional Health System and Ozark Health.



Dr. Thomas works at Central Arkansas Heart Center in Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.