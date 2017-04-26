See All Otolaryngologists in Portland, OR
Dr. James Thomas, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Thomas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

Dr. Thomas works at James P Thomas MD LLC in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    James P Thomas MD LLC
    909 NW 18th Ave, Portland, OR 97209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 478-1845

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Emanuel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Nodule
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Nodule

Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 26, 2017
    He is a very knowledgeable doctor, willing to discuss hypothesis with patients, and would be honest with you about the possible bad results about the surgeries. I was one of his surgical patients, he did a phenomenal job.
    Portland, OR — Apr 26, 2017
    About Dr. James Thomas, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508843483
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola U
    • Southern Ill U
    • PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
    • Pa State Univ
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

