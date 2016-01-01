Dr. James Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Thomas, MD
Dr. James Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1154439008
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thomas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.