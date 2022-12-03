Overview

Dr. James Thiel, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Thiel works at Spectrum Health United Hospital Internal Medicine, Pediatrics & Specialty Clinic in Greenville, MI with other offices in Big Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.