Dr. James Thiel, DO
Overview
Dr. James Thiel, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
Spectrum Health Mdcl Plmnry707 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions
Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital (Orthopedics)705 Oak St Unit 11, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very good I was impressed
About Dr. James Thiel, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania (GME)
- McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital (GME)
- Ingham Regional Medical Center (GME)
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thiel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thiel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Thiel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thiel.
