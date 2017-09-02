Overview

Dr. James Theis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Theis works at Patricia Jackson in Marrero, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.