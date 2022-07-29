Dr. Thacker Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Thacker Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Thacker Jr, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
Huntsville Pain Management185 Chateau Dr Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 885-1605
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thacher is a great caring doctor and I highly recommend him!!
About Dr. James Thacker Jr, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1962564476
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- Lloyd Noland Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thacker Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thacker Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thacker Jr has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thacker Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Thacker Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thacker Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thacker Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thacker Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.