Dr. James Telep, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. James Telep, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Anne Arundel Medical Center, Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, Beebe Medical Center, Calverthealth Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.

Dr. Telep works at Pediatric Cardiology of Maryland in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Rehoboth Beach, DE, Annapolis, MD, Catonsville, MD, Chestertown, MD, Dover, DE and Easton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Salisbury Office
    1415 Wesley Dr, Salisbury, MD 21801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 598-2480
    Rehoboth Beach Office
    18947 John J Williams Hwy Unit 212, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 598-2480
    Billing Office
    1332 Cape St Claire Rd # 615, Annapolis, MD 21409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 598-2480
    Catonsville Office
    817 Maiden Choice Ln Ste 350, Catonsville, MD 21228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 598-2480
    Chestertown Office
    6602 Church Hill Rd Ste 400, Chestertown, MD 21620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 598-2480
    Dover Office
    125 Greentree Dr Ste 1, Dover, DE 19904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 598-2480
    Easton Office
    598 Cynwood Dr Ste 102, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 598-2480
    Pediatric Cardiology of Maryland
    2024 West St Ste 304, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 601-8331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
  • Anne Arundel Medical Center
  • Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
  • Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus
  • Beebe Medical Center
  • Calverthealth Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital
  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Newborn Hypoxemia Chevron Icon
Newborn Swelling Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 01, 2021
    Dr. Telep examined my son because of our family cardiac history. We found him to be experienced, informative, and extremely efficient. He took an ekg and sonogram, evaluated the readings, and explained the results in a way I actually understood. We were out in under 30 minutes total and it was our first visit. This excellent service started a month prior with easily setting an appointment on the phone then getting a reminder call the day before. I briefly mentioned during the initial phone call the reason for my appointment and was shocked that notes were taken and shared with Dr. Telep upon my arrival so I did not have to repeat my concerns. Fantastic all around.
    Dan R — Jul 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Telep, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871555474
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital National Med Center
    Residency
    • St Christophers Hospital
    Internship
    • St Christopher's Hospital for Children
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
