Dr. James Telep, MD
Overview
Dr. James Telep, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Anne Arundel Medical Center, Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, Beebe Medical Center, Calverthealth Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus
- Beebe Medical Center
- Calverthealth Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Telep examined my son because of our family cardiac history. We found him to be experienced, informative, and extremely efficient. He took an ekg and sonogram, evaluated the readings, and explained the results in a way I actually understood. We were out in under 30 minutes total and it was our first visit. This excellent service started a month prior with easily setting an appointment on the phone then getting a reminder call the day before. I briefly mentioned during the initial phone call the reason for my appointment and was shocked that notes were taken and shared with Dr. Telep upon my arrival so I did not have to repeat my concerns. Fantastic all around.
About Dr. James Telep, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1871555474
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital National Med Center
- St Christophers Hospital
- St Christopher's Hospital for Children
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- University of Colorado
