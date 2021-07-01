Overview

Dr. James Telep, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Anne Arundel Medical Center, Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, Beebe Medical Center, Calverthealth Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Telep works at Pediatric Cardiology of Maryland in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Rehoboth Beach, DE, Annapolis, MD, Catonsville, MD, Chestertown, MD, Dover, DE and Easton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.