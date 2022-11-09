Dr. James Taylor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Taylor, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Taylor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Affiliated Ankle and Foot Surgeons4600 Memorial Dr Ste 80, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 277-0001
- 2 4905 Stone Falls Ctr, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 277-0001
Advanced Radiology Associates4500 Memorial Dr, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 233-7750
HSHS Medical Group Anesthesiology and Perioperative Services O'Fallon1 Saint Elizabeth Blvd, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 234-2120
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Great experience! dr. Taylor is fantastic! I am sorry I waited so long to change over to him. He has given me hope that my foot pain will eventually be conquered!
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
