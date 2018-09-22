Dr. James Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Taylor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and South Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4970
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229 Directions (513) 636-4200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Huntington Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- South Shore University Hospital
In 2013 Dr. Taylor performed an Aortic Valve Replacement Surgery in Stony Brook Heart Center. I had complications.Dr.Taylor saved my life! His Compassion towards me was above what anyone could expect. He brought me out of a very dark place and walked me back to the sunshine. I will never forget what he did for me. Great Doctor, Better Man !
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- NY Hosp/Cornell
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
