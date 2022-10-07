Dr. James Tatum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Tatum, MD
Overview
Dr. James Tatum, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuroradiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Tatum works at
Locations
Texas Cerebrovascular and Stroke Institute1820 Preston Park Blvd Ste 2400, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 543-6810Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had a stroke early in the morning. The EMS got me to Plano Presbyterian Hospital in about 20 minutes. Dr. Tatum was called based on the EMS diagnosis of a stroke. I was immediately given a CAT scan while Dr. Tatum prepped. THE CAT scan showed a clot on the right side of my brain and Dr Tatum pulled the clot out and most likely saved my life. Was released the next day with 100% recovery. From my home to the clot removal took about an hour. Incredible work by Dr Tatum the hospital staff.
About Dr. James Tatum, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 18 years of experience
- English

Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neuroradiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tatum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tatum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tatum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tatum works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.