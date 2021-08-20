See All General Surgeons in Long Beach, CA
Dr. James Tatum, MD

General Surgery
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Dr. James Tatum, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cedar Sinai Med Ctr

Dr. Tatum works at BEACH CITIES SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Beach Cities Surgical Associates
    1760 Termino Ave Ste G18, Long Beach, CA 90804 (562) 494-6700
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

  St. Mary Medical Center

Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 20, 2021
    Yes I did a good job and fast.
    — Aug 20, 2021
    About Dr. James Tatum, MD

    General Surgery
    English
    1114204666
    Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
    University of Southern CA Keck School of Medicine
    University of Washington School of Medicine
    Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Dr. James Tatum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tatum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tatum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tatum works at BEACH CITIES SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tatum’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

