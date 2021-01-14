Dr. James Tandy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tandy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Tandy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Tandy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Waco, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.
Dr. Tandy works at
Locations
1
Ascension Medical Group Providence Ear, Nose & Throat601 W State Highway 6 Ste 106, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 776-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen and treated by Dr. Tandy today(13th), and was completely satisfied with his professional manner and successful treatment. After having been unsuccessfully and painfully treated elsewhere the experience with Dr. Tandy was like a breath of fresh air. I highly recommend him. Claude Ray Blundell - Jan. 13th, 2021
About Dr. James Tandy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1730127580
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tandy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tandy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tandy works at
Dr. Tandy has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tandy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tandy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tandy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.