Dr. James Tandy, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Overview

Dr. James Tandy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Waco, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.

Dr. Tandy works at Ascension Medical Group Providence Ear, Nose & Throat in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Medical Group Providence Ear, Nose & Throat
    601 W State Highway 6 Ste 106, Waco, TX 76710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 776-7744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Chronic Sinusitis

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 14, 2021
    I was seen and treated by Dr. Tandy today(13th), and was completely satisfied with his professional manner and successful treatment. After having been unsuccessfully and painfully treated elsewhere the experience with Dr. Tandy was like a breath of fresh air. I highly recommend him. Claude Ray Blundell - Jan. 13th, 2021
    — Jan 14, 2021
    About Dr. James Tandy, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730127580
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Tandy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tandy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tandy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tandy works at Ascension Medical Group Providence Ear, Nose & Throat in Waco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tandy’s profile.

    Dr. Tandy has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tandy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tandy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tandy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

