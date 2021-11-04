Dr. James Talamo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talamo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Talamo, MD
Overview
Dr. James Talamo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Talamo works at
Locations
Talamo and Talamo Mds529 Rugh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 837-2550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Talamo since I was a newborn. I'm 18 now and I wouldn't recommend anyone else
About Dr. James Talamo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talamo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talamo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talamo works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Talamo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talamo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talamo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talamo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.