Dr. James Szabo, MD is a Dermatologist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons.
Bethany Dermatology3605 PETERS CT, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 883-0029
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had the most through exam I have ever had by Dr. Szabo in many years. He ask lots of questions and listened to my answers. Other dermatologist I have gone to just looked very briefly at one thing. Dr. Szabo checked me over from top to bottom. He is matter of fact and I was pleasantly surprised. He instills confidence in you that he will take care of the problem. His staff was lovely. I would highly recommend him to my friends. C. Griffen
- 33 years of experience
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
Dr. Szabo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szabo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szabo has seen patients for Acne, Rash and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szabo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Szabo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szabo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.