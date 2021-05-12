Dr. James Sylora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sylora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sylora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Sylora, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Sylora works at
Locations
-
1
Consultants in Cardiology & Electrophysiology LLC3545 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 422-2242Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Associated Urological Specialists12800 S Ridgeland Ave Ste F, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 923-2400Monday8:00am - 7:00pm
-
3
Consultants in Cardiology & Electrophysiology LLC2850 W 95th St Ste 202, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 422-2242
Hospital Affiliations
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sylora?
Dr. Sylora did my prostatectomy on March 26. I am extremely happy with the results. Slow for the first couple of weeks and it's been getting better every day. Everyone I have dealt with has been extremely professional and helpful. I highly recommend Dr. Sylora for surgery. He did a wonderful job and I couldn't be happier with the results.
About Dr. James Sylora, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1245296912
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sylora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sylora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sylora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sylora works at
Dr. Sylora has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sylora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sylora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sylora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sylora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sylora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.