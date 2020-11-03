See All Dermatologists in Denver, CO
Dr. James Swinehart, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Swinehart, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Swinehart, MD is a Dermatologist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Swinehart works at COLORADO DERMATOLOGY CENTER in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Carl Demidovich, MD
Dr. Carl Demidovich, MD
10 (32)
View Profile
Dr. Karl Vance, MD
Dr. Karl Vance, MD
6 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Adam Asarch, MD
Dr. Adam Asarch, MD
10 (85)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Medical Center Inc.
    950 E Harvard Ave Ste 630, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 744-1202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ringworm
Cold Sore
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Cold Sore
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Swinehart?

    Nov 03, 2020
    I have been going to see Dr. Swinehart for many years. I suffered with severe acne as a kid and as a result I gained deep scarring on my face. I've had several services to take care of the scarring, performed by Dr. Swinehart, which dramatically improved my appearance. This of course helped me to secure my confidence in a world that judges people by appearance. I can tell you that Dr. Swinehart really cares about his patients, all over Colorado. He is compassionate, direct, listens, and will give you the results you are hoping for. Thank you Dr. Swinehart for your help over the years!!! I truly appreciate you and recommend you highly.
    Shon Richards — Nov 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Swinehart, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Swinehart, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Swinehart to family and friends

    Dr. Swinehart's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Swinehart

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Swinehart, MD.

    About Dr. James Swinehart, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073624748
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Colorado
    Residency
    Internship
    • Creighton Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Swinehart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swinehart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swinehart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swinehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swinehart works at COLORADO DERMATOLOGY CENTER in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Swinehart’s profile.

    Dr. Swinehart has seen patients for Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swinehart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Swinehart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swinehart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swinehart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swinehart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Swinehart, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.